West Sussex County Council issues information and advice to residents amid Met Office amber cold weather warning
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Sussex yesterday [January 7] – with the heaviest snow predicted to fall over the North Downs.
The warning came into force at 4am this morning [January 8] for Greater London, Kent, Surrey, East Sussex and West Sussex.
The warning comes as Sussex recovers from Storm Henk, which caused widespread disruption throughout the county.
A statement from the West Sussex County Council said: “There is a 90% probability of severe cold weather between12:00 today 8th January and 2100 on Friday 12th January 12:00 for the south-east of England. This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services. Please refer to the national Adverse Weather Health Plan.
“View the full warning at the Cold-Health Alert platform site.
“Cold weather can affect your health. The people most likely to be affected are the elderly, the very young, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.
“If you know or look after someone that may be susceptible to the effects of this cold weather period please help make sure that they stay warm and well, and if possible check in advance that they are prepared for this cold spell.
“Stay tuned in to weather forecasts
“Check room temperatures and maintain it at 18C or warmer
“Keep warm and active and if you have to go out dress warmly and wear non slip shoes.
“If you are concerned about your own health or welfare or that of others please alert the emergency services.
“For more information
“Met Office Cold-Health Alert platform
“NHS Keep Warm Keep Well leaflet
“Follow us on Twitter for regular updates @WSCCNews @WSCCResilience @wspublichealth”