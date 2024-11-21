Video shows snow falling in Burgess Hill: how long will it last in Mid Sussex and when will skies clear?

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:23 GMT
Video taken by Sussex World shows snow falling in Burgess Hill this morning (Thursday, November 21).

Snow is falling lightly at the moment but not settling following other reports of snow in Storrington, Brighton and Hove, Chichester and Bognor Regis.

The Met Office predicts that snow and sleet will continue to fall until early in the afternoon but said skies will be clear later today around 1pm. The Met Office predicts the same for the rest of Mid Sussex with temperatures of about 3°C.

