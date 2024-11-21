Snow is falling lightly at the moment but not settling following other reports of snow in Storrington, Brighton and Hove, Chichester and Bognor Regis.
The Met Office predicts that snow and sleet will continue to fall until early in the afternoon but said skies will be clear later today around 1pm. The Met Office predicts the same for the rest of Mid Sussex with temperatures of about 3°C.
