Large flakes are falling in the village but not settling at the moment after reports of snow in Brighton and Hove, Chichester and Bognor Regis.
The Met Office predicts that snow and sleet will continue to fall until early in the afternoon, around 12pm, but said skies will be clear later today around 1pm. The Met Office predicts the same for the Horsham District with temperatures reaching about 4°C.
