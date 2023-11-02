BREAKING
WATCH: Storm Ciarán causes Flooding in Chichester

There was flooding seen in Chichester on Thursday, November 2.
By Henry Bryant
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:56 GMT
Flooding was seen on College Lane, Chichester on Thursday, November 2. The road had a sign to display that the road was closed, as well as cones in the middle of the road.

The road leads to the Bishop Otter Campus for Chichester University and the pavement area was unusable for students trying to enter from this entrance.

Check out the photos and video footage that was taken from today.