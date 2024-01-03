A Met Office spokesperson said: “There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Spray and flooding is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”