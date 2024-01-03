BREAKING

Weather warning for Sussex: ‘further flooding and travel disruption’ possible as rain hits saturated ground

The Met Office has issued its latest weather warning for East and West Sussex this week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 16:55 GMT
The yellow weather warning said ‘another spell of rain falling onto saturated ground’ could cause flooding and travel disruption on Thursday and Friday, January 4-5.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Spray and flooding is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

The yellow weather warning is in place from 12noon on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

