The sun has been shining today (Friday, May 27), with temperatures peaking at 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, we are set to have more sun tomorrow (Saturday) but it will become cloudy by lunchtime.

This is the theme for much of next week, with three cooler days to start of the week. The sun make a return on Thursday, with highs of 18 degrees Celsius.

Sun shines in Sea Lane, Goring

However, the Met Office said there’s ‘still much detail to be determined’ for the long Jubilee Weekend, with the ‘path of a plume of warm air’ from over the near continent ‘the focus of much of the uncertainty initially’.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: “After a fine day for most on Saturday, and some on Sunday, cooler and more unsettled conditions will be quite widely established by Monday.

“After a cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to return back to around average through the week.

"What we’re keeping an eye on for the latter part of the week is how far north this plume of warm air comes. This brings the potential for outbreaks of heavy rain in places.”

Mr Bulmer said that there could be a ‘showery start, though still fine in places’.