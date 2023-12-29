Yellow weather warning for Sussex: Met Office warns of strong winds causing disruption to travel and services
The Met Office said ‘a spell of strong and gusty winds’ is set to move east across England, which could bring ‘some disruption to travel and services’.
Residents in Sussex and the South Downs National Park area have been warned that there may be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
The Met Office said: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves. Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”
The Yellow weather warning will in place from 11am on Saturday to 3am on the Sunday. The Met Office has also forecast heavy rain for Sunday afternoon at about 2pm.