West Sussex author's success proves "nothing is impossible"

Upper Beeding author Lila-Ann Gray is in print with The Magical Christmas Mystery, published by Babysteps Publishing Co at £6.99 – her latest book adventure in an exciting few years.

The book is available from Amazon, Hector's Shed, Shoreham, Upper Beeding Newsagents or direct from the author at www.grannylilaschildrensbooks.co.uk.

Lila-Ann, who is 75 years old, said: “I always dreamt of writing children's books but never had the confidence or self-belief especially after a lifetime of being told I wasn't good enough by others. I just lost heart and buried the dream until an accident in my early 70s left me on crutches for nine months in excruciating pain and ready to abandon all hope. A life coach reached out to me and turned my world upside down. She taught me positivity, mindfulness, self-worth and importantly self-belief. She asked me what my dream was and I told her about always wanting to write children's books. I wrote a story as she nagged me to and sent it to her. She was so impressed she sent it to a publisher who told me I was incredibly talented and he has now published all my books. He published the book and it became a best-seller on Amazon and I have had three other best-sellers since then and my books can be bought internationally. I have written 15 published books in total.

“My latest book is called The Magical Christmas Mystery and is based at St Marys House and Gardens, Bramber where I volunteer. It's such a magical place and as I walked through the doors of the old house, inspiration just filled my mind and heart and the latest story was born with the blessing of the house owners, Peter Thorogood and Roger Linton.

“In July I moved out of my comfort zone and wrote a book for adults, Thoughts from the Heart and it's a book of my own written positive quotes hopefully to help with positive thinking, give inspiration and help with reflection. It was written to help people understand that age is only a number and to never give up on dreams. In fact, my desire is for people to take my words into their own heart and let the words settle, heal, inspire and help to find answers, comfort and peace.

“I now give public talks to try and inspire others to pursue their dreams whatever age and to embrace life's possibilities. Every day is an opportunity to achieve greatness so my teachings are to try and empower others to overcome obstacles and cultivate a mindset of resilience and optimism.

“I write children's books because my aim is to encourage our young ones to see through the eyes of their imaginations and to find the magic that is in all of us regardless of our age. With my children's books I write stand-alone books and also have a series The Magical Adventures with Granny, six of which are already published and number seven will be out in 2025 along with more stand-alone books and another positivity book. Each children's book has a moral to try and help children have self-belief and kindness and reviews show that I am achieving this and that is why I write the way I do.

“My journey as a great grandmother is an incredible one and my two great granddaughters encourage and inspire me and keep me well and truly grounded. I am living proof that age does not matter. Just seize the day and don't allow your dreams to fade. Nothing is impossible so make sure they are fulfilled.”