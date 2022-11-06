West Sussex fire crews were called to the major incident at the former Downlands Park Care Home, in Bolnore Farm Lane, around 7pm. Local residents were advised to avoid the area and keep their windows closed due to heavy smoke. Click here to see more pictures and video footage from the scene.

As of 7.50pm, ten engines were in attendance. As of 9pm, the B2272 in Haywards Heath was closed both ways, from the Harvester to the Cuckfield Bypass.

In an update shortly before 11pm, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We have now scaled back our attendance to seven engines, one aerial ladder platform and a water carrier but it remains a fire of significant size.”

The crews were given ‘strong support’ by East Sussex and Surrey firefighters.

West Sussex fire service provided a further update at 9am this morning (Sunday).

A spokesperson said: “The B2272 remains closed both ways in Haywards Heath this morning, from Butlers Green to the Muster Green roundabouts. Please continue to avoid the area.

“Crews have continued overnight to fight this large fire at a derelict former care home and remain in attendance.”

West Sussex fire crews were called to the major incident in Bolnore Farm Lane around 7pm. Local residents were advised to avoid the area and keep their windows closed due to heavy smoke. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The B2272 in Haywards Heath reopened in both directions shortly after 12pm but fire crews remained in attendance.

In the most recent update, shortly after 5pm, the fire service spokesperson said: “We maintain a presence at this incident and will be into tomorrow (Monday) morning. Some hotspots remain and accessing the building is challenging due to danger of collapsing structure.

“At its height over 50 firefighters attended alongside support officers.”

Site was subject to approved planning application

In November 2020, Eden Retirement Living submitted a planning application to replace the building off Bolnore Farm Lane with a ‘continuing care retirement community’. The Victorian building, which dates back to 1876 and was known as Parkfield, has been vacant since Bupa moved to another location.

The application to knock down the care home – and replace it with 15 cottages and 66 flats – was given the nod by the Mid Sussex District Council planning committee in July last year.

The building was set to make way for the flats in a staggered two-to-four-storey building, as well as the cottages, a community hub, guest suite, staff facilities and parking for 80 cars.

Residents in the area had written to the council to object to the proposed building’s appearance and height. One resident said it seemed ‘overbearing and intimidating and not in keeping with neighbouring properties’.