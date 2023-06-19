West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 5.15am to reports of a fire involving a derelict property off Plawhatch Lane near Sharpthorne.
Crews from Crawley, Turners Hill, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham and East Sussex were in attendance at the height of the incident.
In a statement at 9.45am, a fire service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival they found the building well alight, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire using three main jets, fognails and a hydrant.
“There is a significant amount of smoke coming from the fire, and residents living nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed while this incident is ongoing.
“We would also ask that drivers avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”
According to East Sussex Highways, an emergency road closure is in place between Grinstead Lane and Hindleap Lane. The road will remain closed until the end of Friday (June 23).
In an update on Twitter at 12.45pm, the fire service wrote: “We remain at the scene of this fire off Plawhatch Lane this afternoon. We would urge people living nearby to continue to keep their windows and doors closed for the time being due to the amount of smoke.”