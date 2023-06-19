That’s according to Surrey Police, which sent officers to the scene of the incident, on Redehall Road in Smallfield, just before 10am on Sunday (June 18).

They were joined by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance service who were ‘responding to a medical emergency’, involving a cyclist who had been taking part in the London to Brighton cycle ride.

“The cyclist, a man in his sixties, sadly died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “His next of kin have been informed.

Surrey Police sent officers to the scene of the incident

"Road closures were put in place and event marshalls redirected the route for remaining cyclists, the road closures have since been lifted and all roads are open.”

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward ‘to help our investigation into the circumstances of this incident’.If you have any information which could help, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230067249.