NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Cyclist dies near Gatwick during London to Brighton bike ride

A cyclist died after a medical incident during London to Brighton bike ride.
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 07:41 BST

That’s according to Surrey Police, which sent officers to the scene of the incident, on Redehall Road in Smallfield, just before 10am on Sunday (June 18).

They were joined by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance service who were ‘responding to a medical emergency’, involving a cyclist who had been taking part in the London to Brighton cycle ride.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The cyclist, a man in his sixties, sadly died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “His next of kin have been informed.

Most Popular
Surrey Police sent officers to the scene of the incidentSurrey Police sent officers to the scene of the incident
Surrey Police sent officers to the scene of the incident

"Road closures were put in place and event marshalls redirected the route for remaining cyclists, the road closures have since been lifted and all roads are open.”

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward ‘to help our investigation into the circumstances of this incident’.If you have any information which could help, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230067249.

Have you read?: Here is how hot it is expected to get in Sussex this week

Ironman open water swimming race takes place in West Sussex

The King’s first Birthday Honours List: Crawley mum receives OBE for charitable work

Related topics:LondonBrightonRoad Closures