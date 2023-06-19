NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

West Sussex derelict property fire: Six crews respond as drivers asked to avoid the area

Smoke is billowing in a West Sussex village after a building fire broke out in the early hours of this morning (Monday, June 19).
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 08:05 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 5.15am to reports of a fire involving a derelict property off Plawhatch Lane near Sharpthorne.

Crews from Crawley, Turners Hill, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham and East Sussex were in attendance at the height of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement at 9.45am, a fire service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival they found the building well alight, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire using three main jets, fognails and a hydrant.

Most Popular
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 5.15am to reports of a fire involving a derelict property off Plawhatch Lane near Sharpthorne. Photo: Eddie MitchellWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 5.15am to reports of a fire involving a derelict property off Plawhatch Lane near Sharpthorne. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 5.15am to reports of a fire involving a derelict property off Plawhatch Lane near Sharpthorne. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“There is a significant amount of smoke coming from the fire, and residents living nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed while this incident is ongoing.

“We would also ask that drivers avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”

In a post on Twitter at 6am, the fire service asked nearby residents to ‘please keep your windows and doors closed’.

Have you read?: Cyclist dies near Gatwick during London to Brighton bike ride

Crews from Crawley, Turners Hill, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham and East Sussex were in attendance at the height of the incident. Photo: Eddie MitchellCrews from Crawley, Turners Hill, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham and East Sussex were in attendance at the height of the incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Crews from Crawley, Turners Hill, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham and East Sussex were in attendance at the height of the incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Gatwick Airport: These are the 33 flights cancelled or delayed today - Monday, June 19

‘Fake’ speed camera seen in Sussex village

The fire service said there is a 'significant amount of smoke coming from the fire'. Photo: Eddie MitchellThe fire service said there is a 'significant amount of smoke coming from the fire'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The fire service said there is a 'significant amount of smoke coming from the fire'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Residents living nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed while this incident is ongoing. Photo: Eddie MitchellResidents living nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed while this incident is ongoing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Residents living nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed while this incident is ongoing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Related topics:West Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceEast SussexHorsham