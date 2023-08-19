A whale has washed up on a beach in Sussex.

Photos taken on Rustington beach show Coastguard crews in attendance, alongside a British Divers Marine Life Rescue team.

Watched by a crowd of on-lookers, rescue teams are looking after the sea mammal, which reportedly washed up alive.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “The Coastguard Rescue Team from Littlehampton is supporting the response to a northern bottlenose whale washed up on East Beach at Littlehampton today.

"The alarm was raised at about 1.30pm and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue are in attendance.”

According to an eye-witness, local residents are helping the rescue effort. The alarm was raised by a beachgoer and rescuers believe the young whale is male.

1 . Whale washes up on beach A northern bottlenose whale has washed up on the beach at Rustington Photo: Eddie Mitchell

