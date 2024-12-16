What makes Worthing panto audiences so very special?

Katie Pritchard has done panto every year since she was a child apart from one.

“I just love panto,” she says, relishing the thought of Robin Hood: The Pantomime, the Christmas spectacular at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre this year (December 5-January 5).

“Pantos are just so much fun and just so joyous. I think pantos have got such a nice energy about them, and as a performer it is really nice to do something that has got such a positive vibe to it. This is going to be my fifth panto here in Worthing, not on the trot obviously. We had the pandemic year when there wasn't one but I think this is my fifth since 2019.

“I have done lots of different pantos all over the place but when I come to Worthing, I just love being by the sea. It is so beautiful here. I really love the town, and I really love the energy of the Worthing audiences. They are one of my favourite audiences. Worthing crowds are such fun. They come along and everybody is there for a good time and they're just funny. I have spoken to lots of people after the pantomime and for a lot of them it's part of their Christmas tradition. They come in the run-up to Christmas every year with their friends and family, and you really do get the feeling that you're with friends together in the theatre even though we're on the stage and the audience are in the audience. It is just a really lovely coming together.”

In the show Katie is playing Alana: “I'm like a bard. I'm like a musiciany, narratory type person, there are lots of jobs for me to do in the story. I've got various jobs for the palace and I'm also in Robin Hood’s gang.

“I've never done Robin Hood before, and it's really lovely to be able to do it now. I think there are actually quite a few Robin Hoods going on around the country this year, and it's interesting how the fashions change. The concept of Robin Hood is great, the story of good versus evil and fighting the evil tax collectors so they don't get their money. Not that I've got anything against tax collectors. I did a musical earlier this year in which I played the taxman so I've done both sides! But actually that was the first time that I had played a proper baddie. It was fun to be evil for once.”

As for her own Christmas, Katie will pop back to London for Christmas Day: “I can't guarantee how interesting I will be on the day. I think I will have a nap competition with my grandad, and I reckon I will win even though he is 100!”

It will be a quick Christmas but fortunately Katie's family will also offer a ‘fake Christmas’ for her after the event: “So actually they will be getting double Christmas!”