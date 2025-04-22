Wind farm survey work being carried out off Newhaven coast
RWE Renewables says they will be carrying out the work from now until the end of this week, depending on the weather. The name of the vessel doing the work is the Norfolk Harrier.
The start of the work coincides with plans to expand the windfarm off the Sussex coast which have been given the government go ahead.
This will see a further 90 turbines erected near the existing site of 116 turbines. The turbines, up to 325m (1,066ft) in height can produce enough clean energy to power the equivalent of one million homes, the government says.
Rampion Extension Development says subsea cables will bring power to shore in West Sussex. The government says the scheme will deliver in the region of 4,000 new jobs.
