Woman injured as bus and car collide in Rodmell near Lewes

A spokesperson for Sussex Police , said: "Just before 7.20am on Tuesday (April 5) police responded to a collision between a car and bus in Newhaven Road, Rodmell. The road was closed for five hours while emergency services and recovery vehicles attend the scene.

"The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was cut out of the vehicle and has been taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injures. Anyone who witnesses to the collision or who has dashcam footage could email it to police on [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 182 of 05/04."