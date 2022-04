Emergency service crews have been called to Eastbourne town centre.

A fire engine and ambulance were seen in Cornfield Terrace at around 8.30am this morning (Tuesday, April 5).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was assisting South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) with an incident.

Emergency service crews in Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne SUS-220504-091049001

Another ambulance was seen outside a block of flats in Devonshire Place at the same time.

SECAmb has been contacted for more information.