The 79-year-old woman was treated by ambulance staff for smoke inhalation after being brought to safety from her ground floor flat in Southwater.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 7.28pm last night (March 9) we were called to a fire in a flat in Kensett Avenue, Southwater.
“Two crews from Horsham and one crew from Crawley attended and rescued a 79-year-old woman from a ground floor flat. The woman was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance staff.
“Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a jet to contain the fire and left the scene at 9.38pm.”
People living nearby had earlier been warned to keep their windows and doors shut and to avoid the area.