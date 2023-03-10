Edit Account-Sign Out
Woman rescued as blaze breaks out in flats near Horsham

A woman was rescued by firefighters when a blaze broke out in a block of flats near Horsham last night.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 9:51am

The 79-year-old woman was treated by ambulance staff for smoke inhalation after being brought to safety from her ground floor flat in Southwater.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 7.28pm last night (March 9) we were called to a fire in a flat in Kensett Avenue, Southwater.

“Two crews from Horsham and one crew from Crawley attended and rescued a 79-year-old woman from a ground floor flat. The woman was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance staff.

Fire crews rescued a 79-year-old woman when a blaze broke out in a block of flats in Southwater
“Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a jet to contain the fire and left the scene at 9.38pm.”

People living nearby had earlier been warned to keep their windows and doors shut and to avoid the area.

