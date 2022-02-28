Ukraine War: West Sussex charity outlines support for refugees

Sanctuary in Chichester, which launched in West Sussex more than three years ago, was set up in response to the refugee crisis - which the charity describes as 'the biggest since World War II'.

The charity has now spoken about what steps are being taken after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week.

Ukrainian citizens are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in their country, in eastern Poland on February 27, 2022. - As Ukraine braces for a feared Russian invasion, its EU member neighbours are making preparations for a possible influx of hundreds of thousands or even millions of refugees fleeing military action. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Gemma Driver, development and communications coordinator for Sanctuary confirmed that the charity is anticipating need to give more support as a result of the ongoing situating in Ukraine.

Gemma told this newspaper the charity has been standing by with newly-recruited volunteers to cater for some Afghan families that may be places in the area in the coming weeks but added that it will consider 'increasing capacity' again to welcome arrivals from Ukraine.

She said: "It doesn't sound from the news like the Government is currently planning any kind of resettlement scheme like it did for the Syrian and Afghan refugees we support in Chichester, but we expect that people will start arriving as asylum seekers.

"This means they will have to get into the country first. This will look different for different people, but it is not unlikely that some will begin arriving by boat in a few weeks' time, especially those with relatives in the UK."

New changes announced by ministers today mean that Ukrainians fleeing the invasion are only to the UK if they have relatives who are British nationals, according to the BBC.

Gemma added: "The countries neighbouring Ukraine are being very welcoming for now, so the majority of refugees will be absorbed by them, but that was the case with Syria too. The small minority coming to the UK from Syria was still a large number.

"At the moment, the Home Office only has accommodation for placing three asylum-seeking families in the Chichester area, but it's possible their housing provider might be instructed to identify more properties to cater for the influx.

"Individual asylum seekers and even families might arrive in the area under their own steam though, especially if they have relatives here. Some of these may need help with accommodation - some of our volunteers provide emergency and ongoing accommodation for asylum seekers.