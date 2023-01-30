Edit Account-Sign Out
Worried Horsham resident erects home-made pothole alert

Frustration is growing among drivers over the rising number of potholes blighting roads in Horsham.

By Sarah Page
2 hours ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:20am

Many are reporting damage to their vehicles after suddenly hitting one. But one enterprising person in Warnham has decided to warn other drivers after coming across a menacing hole in Byfleets Lane.

They put up a home-made warning sign to alert motorists to the danger.

Anyone who sees a pothole can report it online to West Sussex County Council by going to westsussex.gov.uk and ‘report a pothole’

The home-made pothole sign alerting drivers to the danger on a road in Warnham near Horsham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The council says that if a pothole is an immediate risk to public safety, people should phone 01243 642105.

The council asks people to state the exact location of the pothole and its size.

A spokesperson said: “We do not repair potholes less than 40mm deep on any road, but we will review them at our next inspection.”

The home-made pothole sign in Byfleets Way, Warnham, near Horsham

All potholes between 40mm and 100mm deep and 150mm wide are repaired within 28 days, says the council, and deeper holes within five days.

