Fashion and beauty departments are to open at Horsham’s John Lewis store in March.

The new departments are part of major changes currently being made to the store in Albion Way.

The retailer has announced that its new additions will also include personal styling studios.

A spokesperson for the store, when first announcing the changes, said: "The entire store will see wide ranging improvements with a variety of exciting new additions set to be announced over the coming weeks, including the introduction of fashion and beauty ranges. Work is set to complete in the spring.”

Branch manager Jack Howe added: “The multi-million pound investment underlines our commitment to Horsham. We hope it will provide a major boost for the town centre and encourage more shoppers to visit.

"Our new look store will not only offer a superb selection of products, but provide outstanding experiences and inspiration, which give customers a sense of occasion when they shop with us."

John Lewis Horsham first opened its purpose-built store in Albion Way in 2015 as one of its ‘John Lewis at home’ formats focused on the home sector, including homewares, electrical and home technology.

The spokesperson added: “Customers will see updated offerings from these areas alongside the new offering and services.”

And customers are already excited at the prospect of the new departments. Many have taken to social media to express their delight, declaring the news ‘brilliant’ and ‘about time.’