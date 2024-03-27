Sussex Police said officers were called following a report of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian on the junction of Warwick Street and Brighton Road at around 3.15pm on Tuesday (March 26).

An air ambulance landed on Worthing Beach and a road closure was put in place near the seafront.

A police statement on Wednesday afternoon read: “A 70-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains. They are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage is asked to contact [email protected] quoting serial 829 of 26/03."

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) issued a statement earlier today.

A spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex.

"The pedestrian was assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road.”

A spokesperson for the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) said: “A helicopter was dispatched to Worthing on March 26.

"Our crew arrived on scene at 15:41 where they worked with SECAmb and Sussex Police to help treat the patient, involved in a road traffic collision.

"They then transported the patient to hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called, shortly after 3pm.

A spokesperson added: “Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Worthing, Shoreham and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters helped to make the scene safe and assisted with traffic control, before booking away from the scene at around 4pm."

1 . Serious incident near Worthing seafront The emergency services have responded to a serious incident in Worthing. Warwick Street is closed in both directions, with slow traffic reported. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

