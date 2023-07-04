NationalWorldTV
Worthing emergency incident: Vehicle flips over after collision as firefighters assist police and paramedics

A vehicle collided with a parked car and overturned in Worthing earlier today (Tuesday, July 4).
By Sam Morton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST

There was a large emergency response to the incident, which led to the closure of Ardsheal Road, both ways between South Farm Road and A24 Broadwater Street West.

A car reportedly rolled over near the fire station, with fire crews joining the large emergency response.

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics were pictured at the scene, where recovery work has been completed.

One person was 'assessed and treated' before being taken to Worthing Hospital 'for further checks', according to South East Coast Ambulance Service. Photo: Eddie MitchellOne person was 'assessed and treated' before being taken to Worthing Hospital 'for further checks', according to South East Coast Ambulance Service. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
One person was 'assessed and treated' before being taken to Worthing Hospital 'for further checks', according to South East Coast Ambulance Service. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services attended Ardsheal Road, Worthing, shortly after 11am on Tuesday (July 4) following reports of a car colliding with a parked vehicle and overturning in the road,” a police spokesperson said.

“One man was passed into the care of the ambulance service.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from Worthing Fire Station responded ‘after a car ended up on its roof’.

A spokesperson added: “Fortunately no-one was trapped as a result of this collision, but paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were in attendance, and Sussex Police closed the road to allow emergency service staff to work safely while the vehicle was recovered.”

Ardsheal Road was closed both ways between South Farm Road and A24 Broadwater Street West following a collision. Photo: Eddie MitchellArdsheal Road was closed both ways between South Farm Road and A24 Broadwater Street West following a collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Ardsheal Road was closed both ways between South Farm Road and A24 Broadwater Street West following a collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

SECAmb confirmed the attendance of ambulance crews. A spokesman said: “One person was assessed and treated before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further checks.”

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics were pictured at the scene. Photo: Eddie MitchellFirefighters, police officers and paramedics were pictured at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Firefighters, police officers and paramedics were pictured at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
There has been a large emergency response to the incident near Worthing's fire station. Photo: Eddie MitchellThere has been a large emergency response to the incident near Worthing's fire station. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
There has been a large emergency response to the incident near Worthing's fire station. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
