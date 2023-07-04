There has been a large emergency response to an incident in Worthing.

Ardsheal Road is closed both ways between South Farm Road and A24 Broadwater Street West following a collision.

A car has reportedly rolled over near the fire station, with crews joining the large emergency response.

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics have been pictured at the scene, where recovery work is said to be ongoing.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Our firefighters from Worthing Fire Station responded to a road traffic collision on Ardhseal Road this morning at 11.11am after a car ended up on its roof.

“Fortunately no-one was trapped as a result of this collision, but paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were in attendance, and Sussex Police closed the road to allow emergency service staff to work safely while the vehicle was recovered.”

There has been a large emergency response to the incident near Worthing's fire station. Photo: Eddie Mitchell