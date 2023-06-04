Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
Pictures: Seven fire engines attend Lancing house fire as residents are urged to avoid the area

Seven fire engines have been called to a blaze at a house in Lancing, according to the fire service.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 4th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

At around 7.30am on Sunday, June 4, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a house fire on Alma Street in Lancing. Seven fire engines from Worthing, Steyning, Shoreham, Henfield, Haywards Heath and East Sussex are on scene. Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”

At 8.40am the service explained that the incident was being scaled back with some crews remaining on the scene.

Another house fire broke out in Worthing this morning.

House fire in Alma Street, Lancing

House fire in Alma Street, Lancing Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

House fire in Alma Street, Lancing Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

House fire in Alma Street, Lancing Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

