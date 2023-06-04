Pictures: Seven fire engines attend Lancing house fire as residents are urged to avoid the area
Seven fire engines have been called to a blaze at a house in Lancing, according to the fire service.
At around 7.30am on Sunday, June 4, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a house fire on Alma Street in Lancing. Seven fire engines from Worthing, Steyning, Shoreham, Henfield, Haywards Heath and East Sussex are on scene. Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”
At 8.40am the service explained that the incident was being scaled back with some crews remaining on the scene.
