A man has been taken to hospital ‘as a precaution’ after blood was discovered at a Worthing property, according to Sussex Police.

Police officers were pictured outside a flat in Christchurch Road this afternoon (Monday, June 19), with scenes of crime officers (SOCO) appearing to scour for clues.

It reportedly came after blood was discovered in and outside a property.

“This was a medical incident,” a police spokesperson said.

Police incident in Christchurch Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"A section of the pavement was temporarily taped off to ensure there was no evidence of any criminality, and a man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”

