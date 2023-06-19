NationalWorldTV
Worthing incident: Police issue statement after flat taped off amid discovery of blood

A man has been taken to hospital ‘as a precaution’ after blood was discovered at a Worthing property, according to Sussex Police.
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

Police officers were pictured outside a flat in Christchurch Road this afternoon (Monday, June 19), with scenes of crime officers (SOCO) appearing to scour for clues.

It reportedly came after blood was discovered in and outside a property.

“This was a medical incident,” a police spokesperson said.

Police incident in Christchurch Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie MitchellPolice incident in Christchurch Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Police incident in Christchurch Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
"A section of the pavement was temporarily taped off to ensure there was no evidence of any criminality, and a man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Police incident in Christchurch Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Police incident in Christchurch Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Police incident in Christchurch Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
