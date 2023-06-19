Police officers were pictured outside a flat in Christchurch Road this afternoon (Monday, June 19), with scenes of crime officers (SOCO) appearing to scour for clues.
It reportedly came after blood was discovered in and outside a property.
“This was a medical incident,” a police spokesperson said.
"A section of the pavement was temporarily taped off to ensure there was no evidence of any criminality, and a man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”
