Worthing pantomime company confirmed for 2025

Worthing Theatres & Museum have confirmed the cast and creative team for this year’s pantomime, Cinderella, running at the Pavilion Theatre from December 4- January 4.

Spokesman Kevin Quilty said: “Following the runaway success of last year’s Robin Hood, bookings for Cinderella are hotfooting their way to the ball.

“Heading up the cast is Puja Panchkoty, well-known to families across the UK for her role as Jen in the BAFTA-winning CBeebies series Andy’s Adventures. Making her Worthing pantomime debut, Puja brings warmth, charisma and star quality to the title role, leading the cast to get a magical festive experience for audiences of all ages.

“Returning after their crowd-pleasing performances in Robin Hood the Pantomime are Paul Giddings and Jannine Pardo. Paul, whose credits span theatre and television, will once again double as performer and director, playing the ever-sparkling Fairy Fou Fou. Janine steps into the villainous role of the Wicked Baroness, guaranteed to get audiences booing and hissing in true panto style.

“They are joined by a cast including Harry Hodge as Prince Charming, Jessica Spalis and Katherine Kotz as the outrageous Hardup Sisters, Richard Edwards as Dandini and the inimitable Dizzy as the loveable Buttons.

“Behind the scenes, the creative team reunites following last year’s success: Paul Giddings as director, Danielle Drayton as assistant director and choreographer, and Harry Wells as musical director. Together, they promise another show filled with spectacular dance numbers: show-stopping songs, laugh-out-loud comedy and unforgettable magic.”

Amanda O’Reilly, CEO and artistic director of WTM, said: “Our annual pantomime is the highlight of the festive season for families across the region. We are thrilled to welcome Puja Panchkoty to the Pavilion stage, alongside returning favourites Paul Giddings and Jannine Pardo. With such a fantastic cast and creative team, this year’s production of Cinderella will be bigger, bolder and more magical than ever.”

Producer Paul Holman, founder and CEO of PHA said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing Cinderella to the Pavilion Theatre this Christmas. It’s the ultimate rags-to-riches fairytale, filled with spectacular costumes, dazzling sets, and all the laughter, music and magic that make pantomime so special. Worthing audiences are always incredible, and we can’t wait to share this festive adventure with them.”