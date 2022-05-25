Worthing police incident: bomb disposal vehicle arrives amid reports of 'lockdown' and evacuation of businesses

A bomb disposal team joined police officers at an incident in Worthing this afternoon (Wednesday, May 25).

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 3:06 pm

Sussex Police said the incident began when a member of the public attended Chatsworth Road Police Station to ‘hand in an item of lost property’.

Police said the item was ‘suspected to be live ordnance’ and the bomb squad were called. Two police cars blocked the road, around 1pm, until a bomb disposal vehicle was filmed arriving at the scene just before 2pm.

The building and surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution while the item was removed by specialist services, police said.

People were asked to avoid the area while the matter is ongoing but the road has since reopened.

Police said normal service will resume at the station ‘imminently’

Police respond to incident in Chatsworth Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Bomb disposal unit responds to incident in Chatsworth Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Police respond to incident in Chatsworth Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Police respond to incident in Chatsworth Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
