New photos released of two missing teenage girls from Bognor and Worthing

Two teenagers have gone missing together from the Bognor and Worthing areas.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 5:35 pm
Missing teens: Ella McGarry (left) and Kayleigh Wheeler (photo from Sussex Police)
Ella McGarry, 16, and Kayleigh Wheeler, 15, are believed to have travelled to London – possibly the Tottenham area – or Essex.

Ella is described by police as 5’7”, tall and slim, with shoulder-length brown, wavy hair often put up in a bun.

According to police she was last seen wearing branded ‘Pretty Little Thing’ clothing including a white cropped puffa coat, pink jogging bottoms and a pink bodysuit, with white ankle socks, black furry Ugg Sliders and a shoulder bag.

Missing teenagers: Ella McGarry (left) and Kayleigh Wheeler (photo from Sussex Police)

Kayleigh is 5’2”, tall and slim, with medium length dark brown hair and a septum piercing, police say.

According to police she was last seen wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a light grey sweatshirt, black hightops with a red trim and carrying a small black shoulder bag.

Police believe they are likely to be using public transport, particularly trains.

If you see them, please contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1246 of 20/05.

