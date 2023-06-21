NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Worthing seafront incident: Ambulance crews join emergency response

Emergency services were called to an incident in Worthing this afternoon (Wednesday, June 21).
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:59 BST

Multiple ambulance incident response units were pictured near the Grafton multi-storey car park outside Hollywood Bowl around 1pm.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has confirmed its attendance at the incident.

A spokesman said: “I can confirm we were called by police shortly before 1pm today (June 21) following concerns raised for the welfare of a person in Marine Parade, Worthing.

Multiple ambulance incident response units were pictured near the Grafton multi-storey car park outside Hollywood Bowl around 1pm. Photo: Eddie MitchellMultiple ambulance incident response units were pictured near the Grafton multi-storey car park outside Hollywood Bowl around 1pm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
"Ambulance crews attended the scene. The person was brought to safety by police.”

Multiple ambulance incident response units were pictured near the Grafton multi-storey car park outside Hollywood Bowl around 1pm. Photo: Eddie MitchellMultiple ambulance incident response units were pictured near the Grafton multi-storey car park outside Hollywood Bowl around 1pm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Multiple ambulance incident response units were pictured near the Grafton multi-storey car park outside Hollywood Bowl around 1pm. Photo: Eddie MitchellMultiple ambulance incident response units were pictured near the Grafton multi-storey car park outside Hollywood Bowl around 1pm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Multiple ambulance incident response units were pictured near the Grafton multi-storey car park outside Hollywood Bowl around 1pm. Photo: Eddie MitchellMultiple ambulance incident response units were pictured near the Grafton multi-storey car park outside Hollywood Bowl around 1pm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
