Worthing seafront incident: Ambulance crews join emergency response
Emergency services were called to an incident in Worthing this afternoon (Wednesday, June 21).
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:59 BST
Multiple ambulance incident response units were pictured near the Grafton multi-storey car park outside Hollywood Bowl around 1pm.
A spokesman said: “I can confirm we were called by police shortly before 1pm today (June 21) following concerns raised for the welfare of a person in Marine Parade, Worthing.
"Ambulance crews attended the scene. The person was brought to safety by police.”