Sussex stabbing: Police on patrol found injured man

A man was found with injuries ‘consistent with a stabbing’ in Brighton last night (Tuesday, June 20).
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:39 BST

Sussex Police said officers on patrol in Brighton found an injured man in Grand Parade at about 11.40pm.

"They provided immediate first aid to treat the 42-year-old man, who had suffered an injury consistent with a stabbing,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was later taken to hospital, where he currently remains.”

Sussex Police said officers on patrol in Brighton found an injured man in Grand Parade at about 11.40pm (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police said officers on patrol in Brighton found an injured man in Grand Parade at about 11.40pm (Stock image / National World)
The statement comes amid reports of a serious incident, with forensic teams assisting police officers, who have put a large cordon in place.

Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage in the area at the time to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting Operation Elson.

