Worthing 'stabbing': See major emergency response in pictures as park sealed off
There was a large police presence following reports of a stabbing in Worthing last night (Tuesday, October 3).
By Sam Morton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 07:49 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:59 BST
Two air ambulances were seen landing in Victoria Park around 6.30pm.
Multiple police and forensic officers were pictured at the scene, joined by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics.
The photos, taken by freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell, showed Amelia Park had been sealed off whilst investigations were ongoing.
Mr Mitchell said on X (formerly Twitter) that it followed a ‘stabbing earlier in Worthing’. This has since been confirmed by Sussex Police. Click here to read the full story.
Scroll down and click through to see photos from the scene.
