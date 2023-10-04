BREAKING
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school

Worthing 'stabbing': See major emergency response in pictures as park sealed off

There was a large police presence following reports of a stabbing in Worthing last night (Tuesday, October 3).
By Sam Morton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 07:49 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:59 BST

Two air ambulances were seen landing in Victoria Park around 6.30pm.

Multiple police and forensic officers were pictured at the scene, joined by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics.

The photos, taken by freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell, showed Amelia Park had been sealed off whilst investigations were ongoing.

Mr Mitchell said on X (formerly Twitter) that it followed a ‘stabbing earlier in Worthing’. This has since been confirmed by Sussex Police. Click here to read the full story.

Scroll down and click through to see photos from the scene.

Photos showed Amelia Park in Worthing had been sealed off whilst investigations were ongoing following reports of a stabbing

1. Worthing stabbing

Photos showed Amelia Park in Worthing had been sealed off whilst investigations were ongoing following reports of a stabbing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos showed Amelia Park in Worthing had been sealed off whilst investigations were ongoing following reports of a stabbing

2. Worthing stabbing

Photos showed Amelia Park in Worthing had been sealed off whilst investigations were ongoing following reports of a stabbing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos showed Amelia Park in Worthing had been sealed off whilst investigations were ongoing following reports of a stabbing

3. Worthing stabbing

Photos showed Amelia Park in Worthing had been sealed off whilst investigations were ongoing following reports of a stabbing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Two air ambulances landed in Victoria Park in the immediate aftermath of the incident

4. Worthing stabbing

Two air ambulances landed in Victoria Park in the immediate aftermath of the incident Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page