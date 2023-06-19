Members of the WTA had a great time showing our French visitors the delights of Sussex with visits to Bosham, Chichester, Arundel and Brighton plus a special tour of the chapel at Lancing College by WTA chairman Christopher Doidge (a former house master and head of French) who gave a detailed presentation in French.

Following that the group had a wonderful lunch at Perch on the Pier from where the town crier led the group via various noteworthy town locations to the town hall for a cream tea with the mayor Jon Roser and former mayor Henna Chowdhury.

Later a hilarious time was had playing shuffleboard, enjoyed by all.

The WTA hosts and visitors at the Highdown restaurant

The group photo shows hosts and visitors after our excellent meal at the Highdown restaurant.