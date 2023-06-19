NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Worthing Twinning Association welcome our French Twin town guests from Les Sables d'Olonne

The French visitors make a return visit to Worthing in glorious weather.
By Barry CranfordContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST

Members of the WTA had a great time showing our French visitors the delights of Sussex with visits to Bosham, Chichester, Arundel and Brighton plus a special tour of the chapel at Lancing College by WTA chairman Christopher Doidge (a former house master and head of French) who gave a detailed presentation in French.

Following that the group had a wonderful lunch at Perch on the Pier from where the town crier led the group via various noteworthy town locations to the town hall for a cream tea with the mayor Jon Roser and former mayor Henna Chowdhury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Later a hilarious time was had playing shuffleboard, enjoyed by all.

Most Popular
The WTA hosts and visitors at the Highdown restaurantThe WTA hosts and visitors at the Highdown restaurant
The WTA hosts and visitors at the Highdown restaurant

The group photo shows hosts and visitors after our excellent meal at the Highdown restaurant.

The French chairman invited members of the WTA to visit them next year in Les Sables d'Olonne, and sadly we said our goodbyes.

Related topics:Sussex