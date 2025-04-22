Yew Tree Chalvington cricket pitch is on sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The historic Yew Tree cricket pitch in Chalvington, together with the adjacent camping field, is now on sale for £450,000.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cricket pitch was once home to the Sussex County team and is believed to be one of the oldest grounds in the country, dating back to 1762. The camp site has planning permission for three holiday lodges. This part of the site adds u to 4.36 acres.

The pub, the Yew Tree, and the rest of the site are now priced at £750,000 with agents Campbells. The whole package was originally put on the market for £1.5m back in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub is described as 'a thriving village pub attracting visitors from far and wide due to its lovely setting within the downland village of Chalvington, close to the South Downs, Lewes and Brighton.'

Site Plan

The property is believed to date back to 1642 and has been a coaching inn since 1860. It is on the market for the first time in 50 years. It is believed the site may offer further potential having had a licence for six static caravans since 1987.

Susan King

Senior Reporter,

Sussex Express

07976 800 195