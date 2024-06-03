Zack Ali welcomes Conservatives’ bold action to deliver even more out-of-hospital services
Zack Ali has welcomed the Conservatives’ clear plan to boost access to deliver even more out-of-hospital GP, pharmacy, and community diagnostic centres so patients across Crawley can access the care when they need it, more quickly.
The existing Pharmacy First scheme, which allows patients to get treatment from their local pharmacy without needing to visit a GP, has been a great success with 98 per cent of pharmacies signed up. Building on this success, the Conservatives have pledged to expand Pharmacy First to allow for treatment of other conditions, including offering women more contraceptive options and menopause support, and providing treatment for acne and chest infections – freeing up 20 million GP appointments in total.
The Conservatives have also pledged to build 100 new GP surgeries and modernise 150 more, focusing on the areas of greatest need, particularly those experiencing new housing growth.
This new infrastructure will support the Conservatives’ ambition to grow the general practice workforce and offer more care in the community outside of secondary care settings, ultimately keeping more patients out of hospital when they do not need to be there.
The Conservatives will also build 50 new Community Diagnostic Centres, on top of the 160 already built in this Parliament, to deliver a further 2.5 million checks and diagnostic tests a year once scaled.
Where Labour are in power, patients suffer as a result of the longest hospital waits in Great Britain, putting patients at risk because they have no plan to clear the backlog.
By sticking to the plan, the Conservatives have ensured that record numbers can see their GP, achieved the manifesto commitment to deliver 50 million additional appointments each year in General Practice, and increased the number of health professionals working in primary care by almost 40,000.
Zack Ali said: “The pandemic put huge pressure on our NHS services in Crawley and as we continue with recovery, it is essential that patients receive the care they need, quickly and easily, which is why I was delighted when the Conservatives launched Pharmacy First.
“Building on this great success, the Conservatives have announced a clear plan to deliver even more out-of-hospital services across the country by expanding Pharmacy First, build or modernise GP surgeries and invest in new Community Diagnostic Centres.
“We are sticking with the plan to improve access to care and cut NHS waiting lists so that everyone can access the treatment they need, when they need it.”
Health Secretary, Victoria Atkins, said: “Pharmacies, GPs and Community Diagnostic Centres are the backbone of our NHS. Because of bold action we have taken, they are more accessible in more places for more people.
"I know just how important it is for people to have access to health services and treatment close to home - and Pharmacy First and our hundreds of new Community Diagnostic Centres have been a real success story so far. But we must do more.
“Our clear plan will continue to enable our brilliant pharmacists, GPs and CDCs to do what they do best: serving their local community and boosting capacity in our NHS. We will make the NHS faster, simpler and fairer for all.”