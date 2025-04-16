A woman missed her brother's wedding because of extreme hay fever

A woman had to miss her brother's wedding due to suffering from extreme hay fever, which left her eyes ‘red raw’ and sleep deprived.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasmine Lowdon, 35, was devastated when she was unable to attend her brother’s nuptials because her symptoms were so severe.

Suffering from seasonal allergic rhinitis - commonly known as hay fever - since the age of 25, Jasmine was left with a congested nose, severe sneezing, coughing, and sleepless nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although hoping to make his big day at a hotel in Plymouth, in June 2018, Jasmine had to miss out on the whole event and be sent images and videos throughout the day from family members.

Determined to take control of her health, Jasmine sought medical help in February 2024.

It follows research, commissioned by Viatris Healthcare UK Ltd for Dymista CONTROL, an over-the-counter nasal spray for hay fever symptoms when intranasal antihistamines or corticosteroids are insufficient.

The study, of 1,000 hay fever sufferers, revealed 55 per cent said their symptoms have caused them to miss personal life milestones and celebrations, professional commitments or watching and playing sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 88 per cent avoid attending outdoor activities at the time of year that they suffer with symptoms.

Hay fever Hot Spots

Jasmine, from Northampton, said: "Hay fever ruined my life - no matter what I tried, nothing seemed to work.

"I was beyond devastated when I had to miss my brother's wedding - it's a special event, and I wanted to be there to support my brother and his new bride.

"Thankfully, he understood my reasons, but it didn't make it any easier not to be there; being there vicariously through photos and videos wasn't the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The sleepless nights, congested nose, and constant streaming eyes and nose - it takes over your life.

"It affected my work and social life as I wouldn't want to meet up with the girls after work.”

Jasmine in her local park | James Linsell-Clark/PinPep

“Hay fever ruined my life”

Suffering from seasonal allergic rhinitis since the age of 25, Jasmine was left with a swollen nasal passage, severe sneezing, congestion, and a constant feeling of exhaustion.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis is a condition that causes inflammation of the nose by breathing in pollen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "It got so bad, I couldn't sleep at night, and worst of all, my nose would swell so much at times that I felt like I could barely breathe.

"I tried everything to pinpoint the trigger - changing my diet, deep-cleaning my home, even avoiding flowers and perfumes - but nothing made a difference."

The survey findings, conducted via OnePoll.com, also revealed that in the last 12 months, respondents have missed an average of two days of work as a result.

While during peak seasons, 35 per cent have to cancel plans monthly or more due to their symptoms – with one in 10 saying it’s a weekly occurrence.