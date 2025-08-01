Children screaming top the list of most annoying sounds in the South East, new study finds

According to a new study, the most annoying sound for people in the South East is screaming children, followed by noisy neighbours and construction sounds.

Children screaming tops the list of most annoying sounds for nearly 6 in 10 (56%) of people in South East England with noisy neighbours just behind, with more than half (55%) of locals saying they find them bothersome.

The study, conducted by electronics and tech retailer Currys, surveyed 2,000 people across the UK to uncover the nation’s biggest noise-related grievances and right after screaming children and loud neighbours, the next most annoying sound in this region were construction sounds, irritating nearly half of people (49%).

Top 10 most annoying sounds according to South East England residents

Rank Sounds % of Brits in South East that find it annoying 1 Children screaming 56% 2 Noisy neighbours 55% 3 Construction sounds (e.g., jackhammers, drills) 49% 4 Snoring 48% 5 Car alarms/House alarms 47% 6 Loud chewing 45% 7 Other people’s music (e.g., from phones or headphones in public) 43% 8 Dog barking 42% 9 Slurping 38% 10 Babies crying 36%

Among the top five most annoying sounds, two more major noise nuisances stood out: car and house alarms, as well as snoring.

Other leading offenders include loud chewing, other people’s music, dog barking, slurping and crying babies.

80% of people in the region say excessive noise negatively impacts their physical health

The findings highlight a serious issue: nearly a quarter of people in the region (22%) report suffering from stress and anxiety due to high noise levels where they live, while a staggering 80% believe it also negatively impacts their physical health.

Although the sound of screaming children is often something people “just have to suffer through,” noisy neighbours are seen as a problem “to do something about.” Residents in the South East are actively trying to turn down the volume.

More than 4 in 10 (41%) admit to asking a neighbour or local business to “keep it down,” while more than 1 in 10 (10%) have gone a step further by filing an official noise complaint with their local council.

The survey results align with recent official figures, as the Chartered Institute for Environmental Health (CIEH) recorded 356,367 noise complaints across 144 local authorities in England in its most recent study—an average of 149 complaints per 10,000 people.

Too loud to sleep, read, or even watch TV

According to the survey, 75% of people in the region believe noise has a definite negative impact on their mood.

Unsurprisingly, sleep disruption is the most frustrating consequence of noise (65%), as interrupted sleep can lead to increased heart rate, heightened stress, difficulty falling back asleep, and reduced focus the next day.

Beyond sleep, nearly 40% of people say they hate noise interruptions when they’re trying to read, more than a third (37%) when at the cinema, and more than a third (34%) find noise disturbing when they are watching TV.

Noise also affects productivity, with 16% of respondents in the region saying it disrupts studying and exams, and the same percentage (11%) report that it interferes with work.

Music to the ears: rain, birdsong and the sound of silence

A 2021 study with 59 participants found that working in silence resulted in the lowest cognitive load and stress, compared to working with speech or background noise.

The Currys survey is further proof that people long for silence: more than half (53%) of respondents in the region listed it as the most enjoyable sound, alongside the sound of singing birds. The only sound they love more is the sound of rain, with nearly 6 in 10 (56%) saying they find it enjoyable.

Top 10 most enjoyable sounds according to South East residents

Rank Sounds % of Brits in South East England that find it enjoyable 1 Rainfall 56% 2 Silence 53% 3 Birdsong 52% 4 Crackling fire 47% 5 Crashing waves 46% 6 Green noise (a steady gentle hum or rumble, a natural sound like wind or ocean waves) 35% 7 Cats purring 35% 8 Leaves rustling 33% 9 Water bubbling 33% 10 The wind 28%

