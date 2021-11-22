First News: First Floating City

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free

FIRST FLOATING CITY

The world’s first floating city is set to be built in South Korea.

The aim of the project is to provide a possible solution for coastal cities that are threatened by rising sea levels.

Oceanix City aims to be a sustainable and affordable solution for human life on the ocean

Oceanix City will consist of different platforms, all anchored to the seabed. They will be flood-proof as they can rise with the sea, and they’ll provide a community of 10,000 residents with fresh food and energy from the water around them.

Three partners are involved with the project; the city of Busan, UN-Habitat and Oceanix.

The executive director of UN-Habitat, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, said: “Instead of fighting with water, let us learn to live in harmony with it. We look forward to developing nature-based solutions through the floating city concept.”

Would you like to live on a floating city?

DIARY DATES

NATIONAL TREE WEEK

27 November – 5 December

The UK’s largest annual tree celebration is taking place. People will come together and plant trees across the country.

HANNUKAH

28 November – 6 December

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Jewish festival. It is celebrated with the lighting of candles, special prayers and tasty food.

BALLON D'OR WINNERS ANNOUNCED

29 November

These famous French awards are presented to the world’s best male and female football players. The winners will be crowned at a glitzy gala event in Paris.

QUICK NEWS

The 21-year-old has set an impressive new record! (photo: Guinness World Records)

Tyler ‘Ty-So-Fly’ Phillips from Florida has set an incredible new record for the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick! The 21-year-old soared to success by jumping over five black London taxis at the Olympic Park in Stratford.

The actors will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter (photo:getty)

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint will be reunited on screen for a special documentary celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Return To Hogwarts is being made by HBO Max in America and is already exciting fans!

