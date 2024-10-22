National Express coaches to run throughout the festive season

By Nicola Houghton
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 14:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
National Express is once again bringing families together this Christmas with coach services running throughout the festive season, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Day alone, the nation’s favourite coach operator is providing over 340 journeys and serving nearly 95 locations including towns, cities and airport locations across the UK.

With planned rail disruption between Tuesday 24 December and Tuesday 2 January, the UK’s leading scheduled coach operator has confirmed services across the festive period are now available to book.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Boughton, Commercial Director at National Express, said:

National Express coaches will run throughout the festive periodNational Express coaches will run throughout the festive period
National Express coaches will run throughout the festive period

“Christmas is such an important time of year for travel and people deserve reliable, comfortable and affordable public transport over the festive period. As always, we’re here to help bring families together, and we’re encouraging customers to book in advance to get the best prices and guarantee a seat for travel - whether it be to visit the Christmas markets, watch a pantomime, or simply travelling home for Christmas.”

National Express’ modern coach services include leather reclining seats, free wi-fi, USB power sockets and space for all the family’s Christmas gifts, thanks to a generous luggage allowance of up to 20kg.

Visit www.nationalexpress.com/christmas to plan journeys and book tickets.

Related topics:National Express
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice