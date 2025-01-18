Small changes, big savings: tips on managing your money

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the current economic climate, where rising living costs challenge many households, the path to financial stability might seem overwhelming. But change doesn’t always have to mean dramatic sacrifices. In fact, small, thoughtful adjustments to your daily routine can create a ripple effect, leading to substantial long-term savings.

Take food, for example—a cornerstone of any household budget. By swapping a weekly takeaway for a home-cooked meal, you could save over £500 a year. Add to that meal planning and buying in bulk, and the savings continue to grow. Other small shifts, like choosing supermarket own brands, using cashback apps, or freezing leftovers, can stretch your grocery budget further.

Transport is another area where small decisions can add up. Walking or cycling short distances instead of driving can save on fuel costs and improve your health. For longer journeys, car-sharing apps and public transport discounts can offer significant savings. And don’t forget to shop around for car insurance at renewal time—loyalty doesn’t always pay when it comes to premiums.

Mark Jasper, spokesperson for Boom Community Bank, emphasises the importance of these everyday changes. “You don’t need to overhaul your life to see the benefits. Simple, consistent changes can lead to meaningful savings over time, creating financial breathing room and helping people feel more in control of their money.”

Energy bills are another area where small actions make a big difference. Turning down your thermostat by just one degree could save you up to 10% on your heating bill. Switching to energy-efficient appliances and unplugging devices when not in use can also reduce your electricity consumption. And for renters or homeowners alike, checking if you're eligible for energy grants or discounts can provide relief during colder months.

Budgeting is the foundation of financial wellbeing. Tracking your income and expenses allows you to identify areas for improvement and prioritise your spending. Free budgeting tools and apps can make this process simple, helping you see where your money is going at a glance. Marking out "wants" versus "needs" in your budget can often uncover opportunities to save without feeling deprived.

Building an emergency fund is another small step with a big impact. Setting aside even a small amount each month can prepare you for unexpected expenses like car repairs or medical bills. Many financial institutions offer savings accounts with no minimum balance, making it easier to get started.

Support is out there for those who need guidance. Charities like StepChange provide free debt advice, while apps like Emma and Cleo help track spending and offer personalised money-saving tips. Libraries, community centers, and local councils often run workshops or provide free resources to help households better manage their finances.

The beauty of these small changes is that they’re manageable and sustainable. By starting small and staying consistent, families can take control of their finances without feeling overwhelmed. And when those changes add up, the rewards are not just financial—they’re peace of mind.