The data, compiled by Get Licensed, reveals the lowest crime rate overall per 1,000 people to make a list of the safest towns and cities in the UK

New research by Get Licensed analysed the safety rates of UK’s biggest towns and cities by digging into crime statistics on pickpocketing, theft, violent crime and vandalism to reveal where the safest places centres in the UK are.

The list is heavily dominated by more southern towns and cities including Reading, Watford, Luton, Southend-on-sea and more. Wales also fares well, with Swansea, Newport and Cardiff all featuring in the top 10.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) people aged 16 and over recorded approximately 9.4 million crimes for the year ending June 2022. Crime has increased around 1.18 per cent in the UK since 2020.

Reading had by far the lowest total recorded crimes at 59 per 1,000 people. Despite its large population of over 318,000, the town had among the lowest sexual offence cases out of all places (2.09 per 1,000 people).

Get Licensed also looked into the top five unsafest places in the UK, based on crimes per 1,000 people. Salford came in at second, it recorded high levels of crime across all factors. It also had the highest counts of criminal damage and arson with 3,133 reports.

Top 10 safest towns and cities in the UK

