Watch: I taste test the best (and worst) alcohol-free beers and there is a surprising winner
From better sleep to saving money, there's much to gain from not consuming alcohol.
If your New Year's resolution was to take on a dry January, then you might want to take note of this. From better sleep to saving money, there's much to gain from not consuming alcohol. If you're keen to socialise without the hangover, zero per cent drink options could be the way forward.
I've been to my local supermarket to grab four alcohol-free (or very low alcohol) beers to try and find the best. You can watch the full results in the video above, or, get a quick snapshot below.
- Carlsberg Alcohol Free 0.0% Lager Beer
- £3 for 4 330ml bottles
- This was tasty. Carslberg isn't my usual choice of lager but I really enjoyed this. You could be fooled into thinking this has alcohol in and I can imagine on a hot summer's day (wishful thinking) then cracking open a cold one of these would be rather pleasant.
- San Miguel Especial Alcohol-Free 0,0% Lager Beer
- £4 for four 330ml bottles
- This isn't fooling anyone. I often opt for a San Miguel if I'm getting a pint, but this just isn't hitting the spot. It actually has a weird aftertaste to it, too.
- Birra Moretti Zero 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer
- £6 for four 330ml bottles
- This was fine. Could possibly pass for the alcoholic version but slightly less carbonated. I'd drink it, but it's not the best,
- Lucky Saint 0.5% Alcohol Lager
- £6 for four 330ml cans
- I opted for this as it was recommended to me, but I'd say it's more of an acquired taste. Not initially for me, but maybe it grows on you.