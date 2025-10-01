BOTB's most expensive prize giveaway yet is this £830,000 house in Essex | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tickets are now on sale for BOTB’s latest prize draw, offering a brand new £585,000 four-bedroom home in rural Essex — with entry costing just £1

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets have just gone on sale for a massive online prize draw to win a house in rural Essex - and you can enter for just one pound.

It's the latest grand prize being offered by BOTB, a company famed for its dream car prize draws, and this is the most expensive house it has given away yet.

Nestling in a new development in Nazeing, the brand new house sits in London's commuter belt, with Liverpool Street just half an hour away from the nearby Broxbourne Station.

The ground floor is all designed around open-plan family living | BOTB

The four-bedroomed house is designed around family life, across two and-a-half storeys, with bright and versatile open-plan living areas that make the most of natural light.

A spacious lounge, dining area and kitchen are all part of the ground floor layout, while upstairs, four well-proportioned bedrooms include a generous principal suite with en-suite and eaves storage, alongside a dedicated study for home working.

Outside, landscaped gardens, a private garage and driveway parking add to its appeal, with patio areas offering the perfect spot to relax or entertain.

The bedrooms are all large, and there's a master suite | BOTB

The Landmark development the house has been built in is surrounded by open countryside, riverside walks along the River Lea and Lea Valley Country with easy access to shopping, schools and it's near to the M11, M25, and airports.

The home also includes a quality kitchen and bathrooms, air-source heating, EV charging provision and a burglar alarm, and the winner will move in with a 10-year Buildmark warranty.

There are three bathrooms altogether | BOTB

Or, if the winner chooses to rent it out, BOTB expects it will earn a rental yield of up to £2,500 per month. There's also a cash alternative prize available of £580,000.

The draw to win the Essex house has opened this morning, and there are 30 days left to enter, with the draw closing at the end of the month.

To find out more, to see a floorplan of the house, or to buy a £1 ticket, click here.

Zesty Paws We tested these pet supplements – here’s why our dogs now have them daily 🐾 £ 24.00 Buy now Buy now After trying out Zesty Paws with our own dogs, we can see why they’re getting so much love. The soft chews smell great (our two practically beg for them) 🐶, and they’re packed with targeted ingredients for joint support, shiny coats ✨ or calmer behaviour 💤. No messy powders or hidden pills – just a tasty daily treat that actually works. Zesty Paws is offering 15% off its full supplement range until the end of October 🎉. Click here and use code AUTUMN15 at checkout to claim the deal.

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥