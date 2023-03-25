Edit Account-Sign Out
Eight £1m+ properties for sale in Wadhurst, East Sussex - the best place to live according to the Sunday Times

See inside some of the homes for sale in Wadhurst - named the best place to live in the UK by the Sunday Times.

By India Wentworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 12:51 GMT

The properties were available to view on Zoopla on March 25.

All photos and information from Zoopla.

Check out more listings here

We went to chat to people who live and work in Wadhurst about being named the best place to live by the Sunday Times

Photos of Wadhurst

7 bed detached house for sale - Primmers Green, Wadhurst TN5

1. Guide price £2,600,000

7 bed detached house for sale - Primmers Green, Wadhurst TN5 Photo: -

7 bed detached house for sale - Primmers Green, Wadhurst TN5

2. Guide price £2,600,000

7 bed detached house for sale - Primmers Green, Wadhurst TN5 Photo: -

7 bed detached house for sale - Primmers Green, Wadhurst TN5

3. Guide price £2,600,000

7 bed detached house for sale - Primmers Green, Wadhurst TN5 Photo: -

4 bed semi-detached house for sale - St Valentine, South View Road, Sparrows Green, Wadhurst TN5

4. £1,100,000

4 bed semi-detached house for sale - St Valentine, South View Road, Sparrows Green, Wadhurst TN5 Photo: -

