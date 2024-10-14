Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has found some bargain robot vacuum cleaners

I would be lost without my robot vacuum. Pretty much every day of the week, I send it out on its little missions, sucking up pet hair, dust and dirt and especially at this time of year - leaves.

In my house I have hard floors and a labradoodle. It's not a great combination, because little balls of fur collect in the corners of the rooms and the detritus from hundreds of little paw prints builds up.

Granted, it doesn't take long to whip around the rooms with a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner, but with one quick command issued to Alexa I can call on the cavalry, and my little robot vacuum will march forth and sort it all out for me while I'm peeling the spuds.

They can be set up to go out on nightly patrols, so you'll always wake up to a clean house, or they can be sent out on demand to mop up spills before the dogs get a sniff.

It feels like the ultimate luxury, then, to own a robot vacuum. And they often come with luxury price tags. But it is actually possible to buy one for less than £100. And I'm not talking about cheap, unbranded Chinese tat, either.

I've found three robot vacuums you can order on Amazon right now that have cutting-edge features like app control, voice commands, and even programmable boundaries.

Here's my list of the robot vacuum cleaners I'd be buying on a £100 budget.

1. Eufy Robovac 35C - price: £99.99

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, Eufy is one of my favourite tech brands. From its security tech to its robot vacuum cleaners, I've always been impressed with the products, and I've tested plenty of them.

Eufy's robot vacuums are often quite pricey, because they bundle in some of the best features in the business, but I've found one for £99.99 - and it looks terrific.

It's the Robovac 35C and, obviously, it doesn't have things like LiDAR navigation, or a self-emptying base, but to get your floors clean on a regular basis, it has everything you'd need.

For example, its suction power is 1,500Pa, and that's as much as some of the premium robots out there. It also has "BoostIQ" technology, which ramps up the power when it discovers it needs to. This could mean it'll turn the suction up a notch when it hits a rug, for example, or when it finds the pile of spilt Corn Flakes.

It has twin rotating brushes which, trust me, are perfect for dog hair, and it comes with boundary strips so you can keep it away from certain areas.

You really don't need a lot more from a vacuum than this, so to be able to get one for less than £100 on Amazon is marvellous.

2. Lefant M210P - price: £99.96

I've tested one of these bargain robot vacuums and I found it to be remarkably capable for the price. But it's currently on special offer on Amazon, with 58% knocked off, so you can get one for less than £100.

This robot vacuum also has an intelligent boost function, which will ramp up the power when it encounters carpet, but keep the suction to a normal level on hard floors - which is good for battery life.

It's designed to be perfect for pet hair, so you shouldn't get too many tangles, and the cleaning modes are really useful. I find the edges of my kitchen bear the brunt of a fur build-up, so I can just send it out on a quick edging run from time to time, which is very handy.

This normally being a more expensive robot vacuum than the Eufy, it does have some premium features like collision detection and a large dust container. It's also available with a remote control for an extra tenner but, to be honest, I hardly used it. The app and voice control were more than enough.

3. Zigma Spark Robot Vacuum Cleaner - price: £99.99

OK, so I haven't actually heard of Zigma before, but there's a few reasons I've included this one. It's had some good customer reviews and, quite remarkably, it has a mopping function.

I didn't expect to see a robot vacuum cleaner with a mop for less than £100, but here it is.

The joy of having a mopping system is that liquid spills, muddy paw-prints, or just the odd sticky patch can be sorted without you lifting a finger.

Don't expect miracles of the mop for this money. It'll be a fixed mop pad which will be fine for giving hard floors a quick polish, but not for sucking up heavy spills.

It apparently has 4,000Pa of suction, which would be impressive, but I'd take that with a pinch of salt. And the LiDAR navigation and collision detection is likely to be hit and miss, but it's nice to have it included.

Overall, this might be one to take a punt on. Amazon has a robust and very simple returns policy, so it's not a massive gamble. It might be all the robot vacuum you'll ever need, you never know.