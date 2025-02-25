Only three days left to be in with a chance of winning two dream houses for £10

It’s the first time we’ve seen a prize-draw company giving away its next prize as well as its current prize | Raffle House

Raffle House has released next month's grand prize early, which means one £10 ticket could win £5.3 million of property - but the clock is ticking

The draw to pick the winner of the latest grand prize from Raffle House will be taking place soon, and entries close at the end of February - so it's now just a few days away.

But the historic six-bedroomed mansion in Wiltshire is only part of the prize pot this time around - because the new Warwickshire house due to be properly revealed in March has also been added into the mix.

This means that one lucky person could actually win both houses. One in leafy Wiltshire worth £2.5 million, and a modern masterpiece close to Stratford-upon-Avon worth £2.8 million.

Of course, it's quite unlikely someone will win the keys to both houses with just one ticket, but it is possible. And at the very least, this promotion doubles the odds of somebody walking away with a grand prize.

Raffle House hasn't given much away about the new Warwickshire House yet, but we do now know it's in an exclusive corner of Alveston, it has five bedrooms, and it's fitted out in a very modern style.

Raffle House is giving away free tickets to its forthcoming draw for a £2.8m house in Alveston to players who purchase tickets in its current Wiltshire home draw

Its open plan living area features a huge family room and luxurious kitchen, with a separate utility room, snug, and gym.

It also has a light and airy dining room, which opens out onto a large garden with a courtyard for entertaining, and there's a double garage adjoining the house.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, and in total the house has nearly 5,000 square feet of space.

Full details about the £2.8 million property will be released when it launches in March - assuming it hasn't already got a new owner.

The Wiltshire House, which has been up for grabs since January, has six bedrooms, peaceful formal gardens, countryside views, and an interior to die for.

The Wiltshire dream house has six bedrooms and is worth £2.5 million | Raffle House

It's a characterful £2.5 million country house in a rural corner of Wiltshire, once owned by King Henry VIII.

Surrounded by fields and close to the market town of Royal Wootton Bassett, the 5,166sq ft Thornhill Manor features nearly three acres of manicured gardens, large rooms including a study and playroom, and a cluster of outbuildings.

It's the latest in a long line of huge houses being offered as prizes by Raffle House to lucky winners, who can choose to live in the home, rent it out for thousands of pounds per month, or sell it and become a millionaire.

The winner of either house, or the incredibly lucky winner of both, won't have to pay any taxes - all legal costs and stamp duty will be covered by Raffle House.

To be in with a chance of winning either houses, or even both, you need to visit the Raffle House website and purchase some entries into the latest draw, which will support one of the company's partner charities.

The price of 15 entries is just £10, and you can buy more entries if you would like to. There is also the opportunity for a free postal entry. To find out more, click here.

The winners will be announced shortly after the draw closes.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133