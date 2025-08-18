Bexhill out of FA Cup after tough game with Raynes Park Vale

Bexhill United’s involvement in this season's FA Cup competition came to an end of Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 defeat to Raynes Park Vale of the Isthmian League at Eastbourne Town’s Saffrons ground, in the preliminary round clash.

Bexhill knew they were up against it from the minute the draw was confirmed. Raynes Park play a step above the Pirates in the non league pyramid and have had an impressive start to the season which matches their ambition to rise through the ranks to an even higher level.

But Bexhill also came into the game on the back of a solid start to the season with a draw and two victories under their belts, including a belting win against Varndeanians on the previous Monday which had seen them turn a deficit around and grab all three points thanks to a Jack Shonk hatrick.

So there was no shortage of confidence amongst Jay Skinner-Swain’s men and for the best part of half an hour they kept the lively-looking visitors at bay with Stef Akras pulling another top drawer save out of the locker to keep the scores level.

Action in the Raynes Park box

It was hard graft, Charlie Playford, stepping in to cover for Kyle Holden for the afternoon in the pivotal midfield role, was an example of the battling, running and blocking that snuffed out the pacey Raynes Park attacking line.

On 29 minutes some sharp play down the left flank opened up a chance for Vales’ Trevan Robinson and the in form striker, who had previously knocked in the goals for Leatherhead and Tonbridge Angels, made no mistake.

Bexhill might have been expected to wilt at this point but if anything it kicked them into action at the other end with both Theo Coombs and Dan Rogers having decent chances for an equaliser, but they went in a goal down at the break.

The Pirates started the second period lively enough and for a period RPV looked happy to hold the line and their lead. On the 68th minute, as the Red Arrows from the Eastbourne air show soared in overhead, the decisive second goal came for the visitors and again it was from the boot of Trevan Robinson.

Red Arrows over the Saffrons on saturday

It was hard to see a way back for Bexhill now and as the game wound its way down towards the end of normal time a soft looking penalty was awarded and it gave Robinson a chance to wrap up his hattrick and seal the win.

The opposition were warm in their praise for Bexhill after the final whistle. They knew they had been given a decent contest despite what the scoreline may suggest.

For the Pirates the game was a measure of the gap between the old county league and the better sides at the level above.

Bexhill get back to league action on Tuesday night with a game away at Peacehaven and then the Pirates meet Guernsey in the FA Vase on Saturday with the game being played at Hasting’s Pilot Field with an earlier kick off time of 2pm.