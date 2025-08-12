Bexhill's 86th Open Bowls Tournament is a success
Spectators enjoyed a cold drink and a bite to eat in and around the newly refurbished clubhouses. Birchwood’s sponsorship flags waved in the mild breeze as laughter and a friendly buzz echoed over the Polegrove greens.
At the semi-final stage, the defending Men’s Singles Champion, Michael Stone was up against Steve Jeapes.
The crowd were treated to a fabulous battle of bowls as the game could not have been closer at 20-20 on the penultimate end. Michael pulled an amazing shot out of the bag to secure the win and progress once more to the final where he would meet the tournament character that is Richard “Cush” Cushen.
Not such a close game in the final as Michael proved why he has won the title several times beating Cush 21-10
In the Ladies Singles Championship, Rachel Mackriell, also a multiple winner of the title, beat Alison Watt 21-14. Rachel got away to a good start then Alison, showing grit and determination, fought back but it was not enough on the day.
Other results: Men’s Pairs V Minter & A Fairhall beat H Cushen & T Rolfe 21-20; Ladies Pairs R Mackriell & N Allbut beat L Hilton & Sue Hennock 21-18; Open Triples Tommy Walker’s Team beat Vinnie Minters Team 16-3; Two Wood Singles S Knight beat R Midwinter 16-10.
The committee thanked sponsors, particularly main sponsor Birchwood, for once again enabling the tournament to go ahead. And to the army of volunteers that keep everything working – you all know who you are. Thanks also go to players and spectators.