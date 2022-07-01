‘Britain’s Worst Boxer’ back to entertain as he takes on Ben Hatchett in bareknuckle boxing clash

Robin Deakin quit fighting after losing a bareknuckle boxing match to Jonny Lawson in January, 2020.

But the Crawley veteran, who won two fights in 55 bouts, is back this month, explaining that he can’t turn down a fight against “a bad man.”

Bareknuckle bosses rang Deakin to offer a fight with Ben Hatchett.

Robin Deakin. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Hatchett made national headlines when he dated model Danielle Mason after a spell in Broadmoor Prison where he spent time with The Yorkshire Ripper and Ian Brady.

Hatchett is now a successful publisher and looking to make an impact in bareknuckle boxing.

Deakin, who thanked supermarket Filco for their support, said:

“I got offered the fight and couldn’t turn it down. I just thought: ‘Why not ?’

“My partner didn’t want me to take the fight. He’s not a div, he can fight. He’s from around my area. I hadn’t heard of him, but I think he’s heard of me.

“We all know he likes a row and he’s been avoided. I take fights other people are scared of taking. I don’t turn a fight down against a bad man.

“I want to put on a show.

“I want to entertain the crowd and enjoy it.

“I haven’t missed getting punched in the face. I did it for years and it’s not a lot of fun. I miss the buzz and the risk.

“I didn’t have anything to lose before and now I’ve got a beautiful partner to think of now.”