Crawley Town owners WAGMI United to let fans vote on next signing

The pioneering owners will let season ticket and NFT holders have their say on who the fifth signing of the summer may be.

Co-chairman Preston Johnson said this would happen when he appeared on the Lower League Talk podcast two weeks ago, saying: “We want to make them have access to decisions that actually impact to some degree the way we play or the players that are on the pitch. So adding to the fan experience at a more macro level.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One example I am confident we will do, I can’t guarantee it just because it’s a bit further off, but just before the January transfer window we will see see where the club is at and we might go to fans here, we do a vote where should spend.”

But fans will not have to wait that long to vote – they will have their say on July 14.

WAGMI United tweted: “Hey, I'm Scorch, the creepy Crawley devil in WAGMI's pfp.

“I'll be holding a vote on July 14th, only for season ticket and NFT holders, in consultation with CTFC club management.

“If we sign one more star player at CTFC, should it be an attacker, midfielder, defender or goalie?”